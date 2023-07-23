Police searching for woman accused of shooting 3 people in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that injured three people in Daytona Beach Saturday night.
Authorities responded to reports of an altercation at 611 Seabreeze Blvd. at around 11:48 p.m., a statement from police said. During this encounter, a person who police describe as "an unknown female" fired several shots from a handgun.
Three people were struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.
Daytona Beach Police are seeking a person of interest and are now asking the public to help identify her.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Lewandowski at (386) 671-5211 or lewandowskibrian@dbpd.us in reference to case number DB230010524.