Woman dies from severe burns at Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation underway after a woman was found outside of an Orlando home with severe burns. The woman has died.
Crews responded to the home on Verbena Drive early Tuesday morning after a call about a reported fire.
The City of Orlando Fire Department says crews provided CPR to a female who was outside with severe burns, but were unsuccessful.
SKYFOX flew over the scene while firefighters were investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.