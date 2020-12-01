Woman dies from severe burns at Orlando home

article

A death investigation underway after a woman was found outside of an Orlando home with severe burns. The woman has died.

Crews responded to the home on Verbena Drive early Tuesday morning after a call about a reported fire.

The City of Orlando Fire Department says crews provided CPR to a female who was outside with severe burns, but were unsuccessful.

SKYFOX flew over the scene while firefighters were investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.