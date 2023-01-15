Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said a suspect – a man in his 50s – left the area following the incident but was later found and is in custody.

No other details have been released at this time.