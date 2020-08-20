Woman bit twice by shark while boogie boarding at New Smyrna Beach, officials say

article

A 50-year-old woman was bit by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue told FOX 35 that the woman, who is from Miami, was boogie-boarding at the beach when she hopped off and a shark bit her left leg.

They said that she kicked at the shark and then received a second bite on her ankle. Both bites are non-life-threatening so she was not transported to the hospital.

The shark was reportedly not seen.

