Woman, baby forced into car at gunpoint from NC home, police say

A man broke into a home early Monday morning and forced a woman and a one-month-old baby into a vehicle at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville Police.

"Nathaniel and his mother, Jasmine, have both been located and are safe," police tweeted on Monday.

The violent incident occurred early Monday morning, Jan. 20 around 1:12 a.m. Authorities are still searching for the suspect, Wani Thomas, at this time.

Thomas is accused of breaking into the home on Tangerine Drive and forcing Jasmine Livermore and a baby boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle.

Police are investigating this incident as a home invasion and kidnapping.

Thomas is considered 'armed and dangerous' and last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans. Anyone with information should call Fayetteville police at 910-676-2597 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.