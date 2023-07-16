Woman arrested under DUI suspicion after deadly Orange City crash, police say

article

A woman who crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him in Orange City, is believed to have been driving under the influence, police said.

Christine Robison was arrested for DUI and DUI manslaughter after she collided with a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Justin Evans, of Sanford, killing him.

The crash happened around 10:46 p.m. when a silver Lexus driven by Robison pulled out of the parking lot of Destination Orange City heading northbound on N. Volusia Ave.

Evans was traveling northbound on Volusia Ave on his motorcycle when he was struck by Robison and ejected from his bike.

He was taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Robison showed signs of "possible impairment" at the scene of the crash so she was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to call Homicide Investigators at 386-775-9999.