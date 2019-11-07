Woman accused of scamming Florida veteran scams him again for jail bond

article

A woman arrested for scamming an elderly veteran out of more than $50,000 six months ago is back in jail after the State Attorney’s Office says she called the same victim from jail to pay her bond.

Jessica Henry was arrested in DeLand in May, accused of scamming an 82-year-old veteran out of his life savings of more than $50,000. According to a motion from the State Attorney’s Office, Henry called the victim from jail last month and asked him to bond her out and drop the charges. The victim says he bonded her out by surety bond.

City officials say when they served a warrant for Henry, they found her at the victim’s house.

Because Henry was not supposed to have any contact with the victim, she is now locked up once again in Volusia County, but this time she is being held without bond.

Since this happened, city officials say the American Legion has helped raise more than $26,000 for the veteran.

