Woman, 92, thrown to ground in random attack

A 92-year-old woman is recovering from a vicious assault in Gramercy Park as police search for her attacker.

The woman was walking with a pushcart along Third Avenue between East 15th and East 16th Streets at about 3:23 p.m. on Friday when the man struck her in the head with his left hand. Video of the incident shows her striking her head on a fire hydrant as she falls.

The man casually walks away.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker was wearing a blue or purple shirt and multicolored shorts.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

