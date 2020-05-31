With curfew in effect, Tampa police square off against protesters

A group of several dozen protesters is defying the 7:30 p.m. curfew issued by the city of Tampa, while police are holding a line downtown, occasionally firing gas or advancing closer to the demonstrators.

The curfew was ordered in response to Saturday night’s violence in the north Tampa area and applies to all businesses and people within the city of Tampa, from 7:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. until further notice.

“What I saw last night was not a call for voices to be heard, ideas to affect change or ways to shine a light on inequality,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “What I saw was shameful, what I saw was heartbreaking. And what I saw did not reflect our community and the values we share. We stand in solidarity with all of the peaceful protests happening in our city and around the country.”

Unlike last night, today's demonstrations in protest of George Floyd's death were taking place in the downtown area, and were largely peaceful.

Not long after 7:30, police began issuing warnings to protesters who remained downtown near Ashley and Polk. Those who refused to leave were chased, by police, while some were pepper-sprayed and even arrested.

Not long after 9 p.m., police ordered the protesters to leave the area and gave them three minutes to do so. A FOX 13 crew on the scene reported that they demonstrators appeared to comply.

Violating the city curfew order is a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to 60 days imprisonment and/or a $500 fine.

Mayor Castor noted that people are allowed to go out to the grocery store or pharmacy for essential items. However, stores with in city limits will be closed from 7:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.