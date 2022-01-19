Winter Park police chief placed on administrative leave following arrest, city says

article

Winter Park's police chief has been placed on administrative leave following an arrest on domestic violence charges, a city spokesperson for the city confirmed to FOX 35 News.

"We are aware of the arrest of Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal on alleged domestic violence charges," the spokesperson said, adding that Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department, "for as long as needed."

Deal was arrested in Seminole County on Wednesday evening. No other details were immediately made available.

Deal has served as Winter Park Police Chief since 2016. He previously served as Atlantic Beach Police Chief for two years.

