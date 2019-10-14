Winter Haven double-murder suspect also wanted in Tennessee

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects in a double murder in unincorporated Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for 35-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo."

Mossburg was described as a white male who is 5'9" tall and weighs 131 pounds. He was last seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tucson with Florida tag D5BPK in the area of 17th Street NE, off of Dundee Road in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Mossburg also has a warrant for his arrest from Greene County, Tennessee, for first-degree murder.

Mossburg has several tattoos.

If anyone sees this suspect, they should not approach him, but dial 911.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

