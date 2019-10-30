Winds subside, firefighters contain 30% of Kincade Fire

article

The overnight winds were not as bad as predicted and CalFire crews were able to contain 30% of the Kincade Fire, which began burning a week ago and has spread to three Northern California counties.

"Last night was a huge success," CalFire's Robert Foxworthy told KTVU from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which firefighters have been calling base camp.

As a result, PG&E on Wednesday canceled power shutoffs in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

And firefighters were able to keep the number of scorched acres -- about 76,000 -- about the same as the day before.

Winds reach 67 mph gusts in the high parts of Sonoma County, where the fire first started new Geyserville, but it was a far cry from Saturday night, when gusts peaked at 102 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Still, most of the evacuation orders remained in place as the high fire danger "Red Flag" warning was set to expire at 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

In all, CalFire said that more than 90,000 structures remain threatened and 206 have been destroyed. Two firefighters have been injured and no civilians have died or suffered any injuries, Cal Fire said.

Foxworthy said crews were able to save so many homes and prevent so many injuries because the majority of residents heeded evacuation warnings.

"We could focus because civilians weren't in the way," he said. "The fact that they weren't there this time, made it easier."