Wind chill advisory issued for parts of Central Florida

As we start your weekend, the wind will play a big factor in the feels like temperatures. There is a Wind Advisory along the coast until 5 p.m., wind gusts could reach 40 mph. The wind mixed with wake up temperatures in the 40s, makes it feel more like the 20s and 30.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

The sun will be shining bright this afternoon, but that won't warm up the air much. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper-40s/low-50s. For reference, 'normal' highs for this time of year is 72 degrees.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Tonight brings sub-freezing temperatures. Overnight lows in Orlando are expected to reach 30 degrees. If Orlando does reach 30, it would break the previous record low of 31 degrees set in 1966. There is a Freeze Warning across the metro and coast, and a Hard Freeze Warning in counties to the north and west.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

These below freezing temperatures could stay in place for more than 6 hours in north central Florida, and 3-5 hours in Marion, northern Lake and inland Volusia. Don't forget the 5 P's... protect your plants, pipes, pets, pool and young and elderly people in your neighborhood.

