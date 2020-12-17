Will weather cooperate for Thursday’s SpaceX launch?

SpaceX is planning to launch its last mission of the year on Thursday, but will the weather cooperate for a smooth liftoff?

So far, there is a 70% chance for liftoff, so that's good news! FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas has the full forecast in the video above.

The 3-hour launch window is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. SpaceX says they are targeting liftoff for 9:45 a.m.

You can watch the launch as it happens on FOX 35 News.