Will the Caribbean see a disturbance soon and could it impact Florida?

Forecasters are keeping an eye on long-range models that indicate the potential for tropical development within the next seven to 10 days in the Caribbean Sea.

Models show the potential tropical system further south of Florida in the area of Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

Will it impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said it is too soon to say if the development will occur and if it would impact Florida or the rest of the US, but the team plans to monitor conditions and will provide updates as soon as models get into further agreement.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.