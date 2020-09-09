Will we run out of names? Forecasters tracking 4 systems as peak of hurricane season nears

The peak of hurricane season is September 10 and so far, it's been a very active one.

Out of the 21 names on the list for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, there are only 4 left.

Forecasters have predicted that this season will have more activity than normal.

For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. Six to 10 of those would become hurricanes and three to six of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

If a tropical storm or hurricane develops after "Wilfred," (the last name of the season), the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking 4 systems in the Atlantic, including a tropical storm and a tropical depression.

Rene has weakened to a tropical depression but is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm before becoming a Category 1 hurricane. The system is located 440 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Paulette continues its path west with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The good news for Florida is that Rene and Paulette are no threat to the state.

Meanwhile, a small area of low pressure is located about 400 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Forecasters say it could become a tropical depression while it continues to move slowly west-northwestward toward the coasts of South and North Carolina. The system has been given a 30-percent of developing over the next 5 days.

The fourth system we are watching is a tropical wave that is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Thursday.

"Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic."

Forecasters are giving this system an 80-percent of developing over the next 5 days.

Hurricane season lasts through November 30.

