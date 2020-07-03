Wildlife officials search for hit-and-run boater that struck 14-year-old girl

article

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said a teenage girl was hit by a boater in Cocoa Beach.

Officials say the 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit in the ocean.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to FWC.

Officials released a photo of a boat that was believed to be in the area when the girl was hit.

Investigators say the photo of the boat is not the suspected boat involved in the hit-and-run.

Officials would like to talk to the boater, or boaters, on the boat and ask them if they saw anything regarding the incident.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-404-3922.

The condition of the 14-year-old girl has not been released.