'Wienermobile' cancels all events in response to coronavirus concerns

The "Wienermobile" is making a temporary pit stop as coronavirus concerns bring its operations to a halt.

Oscar Mayer's well-known hot dog-shaped vehicle is coming off the road for the time being, joining other organizations avoiding public gatherings as coronavirus creates worries around the country.

In a tweet, a spokesperson wrote: "We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel currently scheduled Wienermobile events for the near future. The health & safety of our fans, the Hotdoggers & the public is top priority. We look forward to getting back on the hot dog highway as soon as we can. Stay safe everyone."

The Weinermobile had stops across the country planned over the next month including stops in Florida, Colorado, and Texas.