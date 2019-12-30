White Settlement shooting victim was long-time church member

Family members have identified one of the victims from Sunday’s church shooting in White Settlement.

Relatives said 64-year-old Anton “Tony” Wallace was a deacon at the West Freeway Church of Christ and was handing out communion at the time of the shooting.

The Associated Press reported Wallace’s daughter was at the service. She said she ran toward her father and held him, telling him that she loved him and that he was going to make it.

Tiffany Wallace said her father was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"You just wonder why? How can someone so evil, the devil, step into the church and do this," she said.

The second victim has not yet been identified but the Associated Press reported he was one of the security guards who responded to the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, an elder at the church told the New York Times that security guard was a dear friend.

"He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us," said the elder, Mike Tinius.

Everyone investigating the case agrees the armed, church security team inside the building on Sunday prevented a much larger tragedy.

White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering said the gunman entered the church at about 10:50 a.m. and sat down with parishioners. He got up from his seat while members were receiving communion, pulled out a shotgun and fired it.

The service was live-streamed by the church but FOX 4 has chosen not to show the video out of respect for the victims and the survivors.

The gunman was fatally shot by armed church members who were part of a volunteer security team.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had high praise for the courageous volunteers who responded to the attack.

“The true heroes in this are the people who were sitting in those pews today and responded -- the immediate responders," said Texas DPS Regional Director Jeoff Williams.

Investigators said all of this happened extremely fast, lasting less than 10 seconds.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said investigators have been interviewing associates of the gunman, adding that he was “relatively transient” but has roots in the area.

DeSarno also said the gunman had been arrested multiple times in the past but declined to give details, according to the Associated Press.

The one thing that law enforcement officials are still trying to determine is a motive for the deadly attack.

Leaders of the West Freeway Church of Christ plan to host a private meeting Monday night for church members. Afterward, the pastor said he will release a statement to the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.