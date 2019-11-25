White Castle expected to announce details on only Florida location

On Monday, White Castle is expected to reveal details on their future Central Florida restaurant.

The popular fast-food chain has kept a tight-lip about the location, but the Orlando Business Journal reported that the restaurant will soon open near Walt Disney World. They specifically said that it will be located near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard.

Some people think this is a great location. One person even told FOX 35 that "it's perfect."

White Castle is known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers. They also offer a variety of sliders, including sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. Side options like mac and cheese, nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and french fries can be paired with your meal. The full menu is on their website.

People around Central Florida are excited about the news. One person told FOX 35 that "White Castle is really good. I've eaten there three times and I'm happy about it. Excited."

MORE NEWS: Taco Bell to add Crispy Tortilla Chicken strips to menu amid Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich popularity

Advertisement

This will be the first White Castle in Florida. The chain currently owns and operates more than 375 restaurants across 13 states.

A 'Crave Mobile' will be at the site of the announcement on Monday morning, serving up White Castle burgers.

FOX 35 News will stream the announcement on our website and Facebook at 10 a.m.