What is an EF -2 tornado? What we know about the 3 tornadoes that ripped through Florida

An EF-2 tornado ripped through Flagler County causing significant damage to property, officials said Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville confirmed that the tornado touched down in the B-Section of Palm Coast at 4:50 a.m. Thursday. No one was hurt.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a 'rating' based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

When tornado-related damage is surveyed, officials compare it to a list of damage indicators and degrees of damage which help estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced.

The DF-2 that ripped through Palm Coast's Indian Trail neighborhood was considered a "strong" tornado on the Fujita Scale. It has a 3-second wind gust of 136 to 165 mph. See EF ratings below :

0 (65-85,3-second mph)

1 (86-110. 3-second mph)

2 (111-135, 3-second mph)

3 (136-165, 3-second mph)

4( 166-200,5 3-second mph)

5 (200+, 3-second mph)

At least three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Florida overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday, toppling trees, power lines, damaging homes, and flipping at least one vehicle on its side, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes touched down in Palm Coast, Clearwater/Dunedin, and Crystal River. A fourth possible tornado is being investigated after damage reported in Sarasota.