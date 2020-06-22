Weather looks favorable for Tuesday's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center

Weather conditions are leaning toward favorable for the SpaceX launch planned for Tuesday from Cape Canaveral.

If the schedule holds, a Falcon 9 rocket will carry another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday afternoon.

They will specifically send about 12,000 of the satellites into space. These will help establish low-cost internet to remote locations across the world. SpaceX hopes to start offering broadband internet services to North America areas in need later this year.

MORE NEWS: Company plans to bring people from Kennedy Space Center to the top of Earth's atmosphere by 2024

The launch window on Tuesday is scheduled to open at 5:58 p.m.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

Advertisement

Watch FOX 35 Orlando to see the launch live on-air and online.