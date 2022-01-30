Weather Impact Day: Central Florida woke up to coldest temperatures in four years Saturday

article

Central Florida woke up to the coldest temperatures in four years on Saturday.

Wake up temperatures were in the 20s and 30s with "feels like" temperatures in the 20s.

Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Overnight lows dip into the 30s yet again, but not quite as low.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

There is a chance for frost across the viewing area Monday morning, so keep your tropical plants covered and keep those pets inside for at least one more night.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Central Florida is on a roller coaster of temperatures this week.

We go from sub-freezing conditions Saturday morning to highs in the 80s by Thursday.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Friday.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest changes to the weather in Central Florida.

