'We need a change': Daughter frustrated after no criminal charges filed in mom's death

A daughter is heartbroken this Mother's Day weekend dealing with the loss of her mother while also feeling frustrated the driver who hit and killed her mom isn't facing criminal charges.

Melissa Ramoutar's mother Tracey was killed in a crash in Orange County in March 2022 as she was driving to work.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver ran a red light, hit Tracey and killed her on impact. The driver will be facing a civil trial in court this upcoming week.

Now, Melissa is facing another Mother's Day without her mom.

"Everyone keeps asking 'oh what are you doing for Mother’s Day?' and our response is we don’t have any plans because she’s not here with us," Ramoutar said. "It is really hard. Even though I am a mother, I never was excited for Mother’s Day for myself. It was always I got you something, the kids got you something."

FHP troopers cited the driver for running a red light and the driver is facing civil charges for that infraction. But, Melissa would like to see a tougher punishment that includes criminal charges.

"Us, as the mourning family, we were expecting something higher – jail time. What we are seeing instead is a fine of $1,000, community service and a license suspension. My mom was worth more than that."

Under Florida law, to be charged with vehicular homicide, prosecutors must prove the person was driving in a reckless manner, likely to cause death or great bodily harm. Running a red light and slightly speeding is not included in that definition.

"We need a change with driving laws in Florida because this is ridiculous. How we let people drive how they want with no consequences," she said. "She was fierce so I have to be. She taught me to do more than sit back and watch this unfold. I’m pushing because that is what she would want me to do."

The driver will appear in Orange County court on Tuesday for the start of the civil trial.