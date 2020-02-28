WB I-4 exit ramp to Orange Blossom Trail shifting

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is shifting the Interstate 4 (I-4) lanes over Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 441/17-92) as soon as Sunday, March 1.

The shift will move the westbound I-4 lanes into their final footprint, and it will change the location of the westbound I-4 exit ramp to Orange Blossom Trail from a left-hand exit to a right-hand exit.

Overnight closure of the exit ramp is necessary to facilitate the shift. The exit will close as early as 10 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, March 2.

The shift will create room for crews to build the permanent westbound I-4 exit to Orange Blossom Trail and the new general use lanes over Rio Grande Avenue.



