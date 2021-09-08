FOX 35 Special: 50 Years of Disney Magic | Watch now

Walt Disney World Resort will kick off its 50th anniversary celebration on Friday, October 1st. ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will go on for 18 months as new experiences are expected to debut throughout the entire resort.

To help mark this incredible milestone, the FOX 35 News team has something special planned for viewers.

WATCH NOW: ‘FOX 35 Special Report: 50 Years of Disney Magic’ – ‘FOX 35 Special Report: 50 Years of Disney Magic’ – Click here to watch the special on the FOX 35 Orlando YouTube channel

WATCH ON THURSDAY AT 7:30 P.M.: Watch ‘FOX 35 Special Report: 50 More Years of Disney Magic’ to see what’s to come for Walt Disney World Resort in the next 50 years.

FOX 35's Amy Kaufeldt and John Brown spent time at Magic Kingdom recently, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our upcoming specials.

Walt Disney World opened in Central Florida on October 1st, 1971, after years of anticipation. Tens of thousands of guests entered Magic Kingdom, the first park to open at the resort, and were greeted with fun and fantasy around every corner. In the 50 years since, the Florida resort went on to open three more theme parks, two water parks, dozens of resort hotels, and a massive retail, dining, and entertainment district.

For more of what you need to know about the history of Walt Disney World and the anniversary festivities planned for the next 18 months, check out the following stories:

THE HISTORY OF WALT DISNEY WORLD

THE WORLD'S MOST MAGICAL CELEBRATION

In addition, watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park updates.