Warehouse fire erupts at San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Wharf district

A large fire broke out at a warehouse along the San Francisco waterfront early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at Pier 45 near Fisherman's Wharf.

Due to the size of the fire, authorities raised it to a fourth alarm.

The fire department announced it is holding a media staging area, and will talk to reporters at Taylor and Jefferson Streets.

Authorities said the warehouse was empty at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Firefighters had to pull back, as the scene became too dangerous, because flames had consumed so much of the building, and the walls were collapsing.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Damage was confined to a warehouse and one of the fire trucks on scene, said authorities.

San Francisco Fire Department's boat, St. Francis, was able to help put out the fire and save the WWII Liberty ship, SS Jeremiah O'Brien.

Authorities said a nearby museum also remained in tact.

Smoke billowing from the scene can be seen for miles hovering along the city's skyline.

