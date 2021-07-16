Wanted felony suspect barricaded in Orlando home, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is working to get a barricaded suspect out of a home in Orlando.

Deputies say around 9 a.m. on Friday, they located three wanted felony suspects at the 3000 block of Bowmaster Court.

"When deputies attempted to make contact with them, two suspects came out of the residence and one suspect refused to come out," law enforcement said. "Deputies have made several announcements for the occupants of the home to come out."

They believe the wanted subject is the only one in the house.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

