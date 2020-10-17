Walt Disney World license plate celebrates 50th anniversary, benefits Make-A-Wish kids

article

Registered Florida car owners who love Disney World have a chance to be a part of history and help critically ill children at the same time.

A specialty Walt Disney World Resort license plate is being released to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Proceeds of the license plate will go to Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

RELATED: 49 years ago, Walt Disney World opened its doors in Florida

"Disney has a longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish, dating back to 1980, and since then, more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, with more than 8,000 taking place each year at Walt Disney World Resort," according to Disney Parks Blog.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Advertisement

The design of the plate has not yet been revealed. To get one, car owners can purchase a presale voucher now (by appointment) at their local county tax collector's offices and DMV's across Florida. The cost is $25 plus applicable state administration fees.

MORE NEWS: Gary Sinise brings 1,700 family members of fallen military heroes to Orlando on 'Snowball Express'

Disney World says they are planning a 50th anniversary celebration with more details to be released at a later date. Disney World officially welcomed visitors on Oct. 1, 1971, with just one park -- Magic Kingdom -- and two resort hotels: the Contemporary Resort Hotel and Polynesian Village.

You can find more information about specialty license plates HERE.

RELATED: Disney World’s Star Wars hotel appears to show construction progress, photos show