Voters hit the polls this Election Day, Orlando Mayor's seat is up for grabs

It’s time to get out and vote: Tuesday is Election Day in the City of Orlando.

The Mayor’s seat is up for grabs. Incumbent Mayor Buddy Dyer is up against City Commissioner Sam Ings and non-profit consultant Aretha Simons. The three candidates have spoken out about a variety of hot topics from raising the minimum wage to taxes.

The one issue they seem to draw the line in the sand is over the proposed sales tax increase.

Dyer was the lone mayoral candidate to support a proposed increase to sales tax as a way to support transportation.

"More than 50 percent of sales tax in Orange County is paid by visitors and a one-cent sales tax will generate about 640-million dollars a year,” Dyer said. “One cent of tourism development tax will generate about 40 million dollars."

Simons did not agree.

“Everybody will pay the same tax, whether you are poor or whether you are rich,” Simons said. “So everyone will pay the same tax."

Ings said an increase would hurt low-income folks already struggling to afford housing and basic needs.

"I'm not feeling it right now and because specifically it's another tax,” Ings said.

The issue tying into the other big topic of minimum wage.

“We have to make sure this wage increase really happens for our people, not only for the minimum wage, but also living wage,” Ings said.

“We also need to continue to attract high wage jobs, but they don’t all have to be doctors and lawyers and researchers,” Dyer said.

“I think that when we invite other companies to come to our city, we need to let them know that we need our residents to make more than $15 an hour, can you make that promise to us?”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.