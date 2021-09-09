Volusia school board calls emergency meeting after parent threatens police action over mask policy

article

The Volusia County School Board is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday night after a parent reportedly threatened to call police over its face mask enforcement.

One letter was sent to two schools by one parent threatening to call the police and file a police report if anyone at school forced their child to wear a face mask. The Volusia County Schools Union President says it will be up to administrators to handle these types of situations.

The teachers union president tells FOX 35 that the district’s general counsel and the superintendent are looking into it.

When asked their thoughts about the threatening letter, parents were mixed.

"We’re not making decisions for our kids when we’re the ones that should be making decisions for our kids. Not government," said one parent.

"It's way too much. What are the police gonna do realistically?" another told FOX 35.

On Tuesday, students were instructed to wear face masks per the new mask mandate. The policy is set to be in place until October 15.

It remains to be seen if Thursday's discussion will include the parent's letter.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, child COVID cases were declining in early summer, but have increased exponentially since the start of the school year, making up more than 26-percent of all cases nationwide.

