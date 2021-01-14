Volusia County to hold 2-day COVID-19 vaccination event this week

article

More seniors in Volusia County can make their COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

The vaccination event for Florida residents age 65 and older will be held at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. The site will operate as a drive-up site and pre-registration is required.

Vaccination appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5.

Appointments must be made online at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com or by calling 866-345-0345. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the next time you can book an appointment at Publix

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this site.

Advertisement

Unlike the setup in Daytona Beach when vaccinations began as a first-come, first-served and cars lined up overnight, the county has moved to an appointment-only system.

There will be 500 appointments available per day.

Once a timeslot is full, appointments will no longer be available. There is a maximum of two registrations per transaction online and three registrations over the phone.

With high demand and limited supply of the vaccine, officials say appointments are expected to fill very quickly. People will be required to complete a screening and consent form prior to receiving the vaccine.

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

If you have received any other vaccinations in the past 14 days or tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days, you do not qualify for the vaccine.

You can make an appointment for future dates HERE.