View COVID-19 projections, peak dates for each state

Data compiled by researchers at the University of Washington suggests when each state can expect a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers forecast that the demand for ventilators and beds in intensive care units (ICUs) across the nation will far exceed capacity for COVID-19 patients as early as the second week of April. Deaths are likely to persist into July, even assuming people protect themselves and follow social distancing measures.

The peak in Florida is projected to be around May 3, at which time the average number of deaths per day in the state will stand at 136. That means hospitals are just a month away from reaching capacity.

The numbers seem to indicate that the state will have enough hospital beds but there will be a shortage of early 300 ICU beds. The data also suggests that nearly 1,600 patients will need invasive ventilators at that time.

Scientists at the University of Washington predict that by August more than 5,500 Floridians will have died.

