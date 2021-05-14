Video shows Florida man shooting at cars at Wawa gas station, deputies say

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say was caught on video shooting at cars in a busy Wawa gas station parking lot.

Deputies say they responded to the Wawa at 4397 W. Vine Street in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

"The suspect was captured on video shooting at the victim and at random vehicles in the parking lot," deputies said.

Deputies say the suspect appeared to be a light-skinned male with a dark-colored full beard. He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts with red stripes on the side, white and black sneakers, and a black crossbody bag.

He was last seen fleeing the area on foot, heading north behind the Wawa.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

