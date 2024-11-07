Video shows fatal altercation between neighbors in Volusia County

Newly released video footage shows a deadly altercation between two Volusia County neighbors last month.

The man who fired the fatal shot shared the video, claiming his neighbor, Marcus Blicker, tried to run him over, forcing him to open fire. He also said he acted in defense of his 16-year-old son, who told him he was being chased home by Blicker.

Volusia County deputies reported that surveillance footage captured the father firing warning shots before Blicker drove his truck toward bystanders. Blicker was killed in the confrontation.

His fiancée, Jennifer Tatro, expressed disbelief at the tragedy in a previous interview with FOX 35 News, saying Blicker did not intend for the conflict to escalate. The shooter expressed regret over the incident, saying he wished they could have resolved the dispute peacefully.

