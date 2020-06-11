Video shows Chicago cops 'lounging' and 'relaxing' while looters tear up nearby businesses

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that several Chicago police officers were caught on surveillance video “lounging” and “relaxing” inside US Congressman Bobby Rush’s office as nearby areas were looted during riots following the death of George Floyd.

The incident occurred on June 1 at Rush’s office located at 54th Street and Wentworth Avenue. The congressman was notified that his office was burglarized and upon reviewing surveillance video, the discovery was made that more than a dozen on-duty officers appeared to have entered the premises to relax while crimes were being committed “within their sight and within their reach.”

“They even had the unmitigated gall to make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave, while looters were tearing apart businesses,” Rush said.

Mayor Lightfoot apologized on behalf of the city of Chicago.

“It’s a personal embarrassment to me,” she said. "I do have a range of emotions as I stand here. But mostly, I'm done. We cannot go on like this anymore."

The mayor said the officers would be identified and held responsible. She also said she is pushing for the state of Illinois to pass a law requiring all cops to be licensed.

