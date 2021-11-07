Video shows careening car narrowly miss Clearwater home

Troopers say street racing led to a dramatic crash along a Clearwater cul-de-sac Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was around 5:30 p.m. when two friends decided to race their cars along Owen Drive, which is just east of U.S. 19.

Troopers say they went to the end of the cul-de-sac and each lined up their cars, then sped northbound on Owen. As they hit a dip in the road – where a sign suggests a speed of 15 mph – one vehicle bottomed out and spun out across the yard of a home.

Surveillance video shows the black car careening across the yard, slamming into a tree and a mailbox while narrowly missing a man in his driveway, then coming to a stop in the street.

The driver, Matthey Fields of Largo, was not hurt. The 21-year-old was charged with reckless driving.