VIDEO: Orlando police officers fire tear gas at protesters to disperse crowds after curfew

Orlando
Orlando police officers used tear gas to disperse crowds gathered near Orlando City Hall. Police told demonstrators to leave when the 10 p.m. curfew began and when protesters did not budge, the tear gas was deployed. That was met with flying water bottles directed at police officers.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Organizers planned a sit-down outside Orlando City Hall once the 10 p.m. curfew arrived. That was met with announcements over police loudspeakers instructing crowds to disperse. 

Police officers formed a line and began driving protesters from the scene.  At some point, tear gas was deployed at the protesters who responded by throwing water bottles at the officers. There were also some pyrotechnics of some sort, but it was not immediately known if those were launched by protesters or the police.

FOX 35 cameras were rolling as one protester was arrested after the curfew ended in Downtown Orlando. The reason for the arrest has not been released yet.

It was a tense ending to what had been a day of mostly peaceful gatherings.