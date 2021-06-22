Video: Alligator crosses street trying to escape flock of cranes

A FOX 35 viewer captured great footage of a flock of cranes and a gator crossing the street, with the gator seemingly trying to get away.

The video was taken by Mallery Neptune on Lakeshore Boulevard in Saint Cloud.

Video shows the gator crossing the street with the cranes following close behind.

After several seconds in the video, you see the gator change his mind and go back toward the pond he came from, with the cranes continuing to follow.

Advertisement

At the end, you see the gator run fast back toward the water, finally escaping.