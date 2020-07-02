Vice President Pence's Thursday visit to Tampa focuses on Florida's efforts to combat COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases across Tampa Bay continue to rise, the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will make a Thursday visit to Tampa.

Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss what the state is doing to slow the spread of the virus. They are set to meet around 2 p.m. at USF Health's Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in downtown Tampa. They will speak to reporters following their meetings.

Pence was originally scheduled to be in Sarasota on Thursday, but the Sarasota County Republican Party announced it was postponed. He was also scheduled to be in Lake Wales at an event organized by pro-Trump group America First Policies, billed as the "Great American Comeback tour."

However, the group announced, "Out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon."

After Pence's visit in Tampa, he will head back to Washington D.C. Thursday evening.

