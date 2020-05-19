Vice President Mike Pence talks tourism and delivers PPE to nursing home during Orlando visit

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home and talk tourism in Orlando on Wednesday.

He arrived in Orlando late on Wednesday morning. Governor Ron DeSantis greeted him.

Vice President Pence then visited a nursing home as part of an initiative to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.

Afterward, the Governor and Vice President participated in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.

Tourism is Florida’s number one industry and it has crashed during the coronavirus pandemic. Hotels, theme parks, and other vacation-based businesses have seen massive drops in revenue because of closures.

According to Dana Young, the head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year. He said that both domestic air travel and international air travel is down too compared to last year.

