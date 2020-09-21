Vehicle on tracks at Orlando railroad crossing, FHP confirms

article

A vehicle was on the railroad tracks on Monday morning at Orange Avenue and Lancaster Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) website.

They advised drivers to proceed with caution.

The SunRail elaborated on the situation, stating that passengers are being taken by bus after a train stopped between the Orlando Regional Medical Center and Sand Lake Road stations.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.