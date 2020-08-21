USGS reporting 3.4 magnitude earthquake outside Detroit Beach

article

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.4 earthquake struck in southeast Michigan Friday night.

The USGS reports it happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. EST outside of Detroit Beach, which is in Monroe County about 40 miles south of Detroit.

FOX 2 has received numerous calls and emails from viewers saying they felt tremors, some even as big to shake the house.

Reports into the USGS say shaking was felt as far north as Warren and as far south as Bowling Green, Ohio.

Screenshot of reported location from USGS

