UpTown Art Expo opens this weekend at Cranes Roost Park

Celebrate art, music and food at the 8th annual UpTown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs this weekend! FOX 35 is a proud sponsor of this event.

Artisans will showcase their talents while you enjoy family, food and music.

The expo will feature 145 art & fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more. You can also catch Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing masterpieces on the sidewalks.

The 3-day expo runs from Feb. 28 through March 1. The event kicks off on Friday night with a concert under the stars beginning at 6:30 p.m. Legendary singer John Waite will perform Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

Hours for Saturday are 10-7:00 p.m. and Sunday 10-5:00 p.m.

HERE ARE SOME RULES TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE YOU GO: