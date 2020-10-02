Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay to close for seasonal maintenance beginning Nov. 2

article

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay will begin a seasonal closure in November.

The water park announced the closure, beginning Nov. 2.

Officials say under the current plan, it is expected to reopen on or before March 1.

The closure will allow workers to perform maintenance on several attractions within the park at the same time.

Universal said it is working with guests who have purchased tickets to the water park during that time.

For assistance, guests can visit UniversalOrlando.com or call 877-801-9720.