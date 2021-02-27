Universal, Disney announce water park reopenings

Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando will be open for business beginning on Saturday.

Temperature screenings will be required to get in and there will be limited capacity. Masks will also be required inside restaurants and stores. Check Theme Park Hours or our mobile app for hours of operation, or call the capacity hotline 407-817-8317. Get more information about tickets, policies, and answers to frequently asked questions here.

Walt Disney World has announced that Disney's Blizzard Beach is gearing up to reopen again as well. The water park will be opening one week from Sunday, on March 7. Like Volcano Bay, guests at Blizzard Beach will have their temperatures checked and there will be limited capacity. Get more information about tickets, policies and other details here.

As for Disney's other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, no reopening date has been announced yet.