ULA to launch U.S. spy satellite: Here’s how to watch

If you’re going to be visiting the Space Coast or you plan on staying up late Friday night, you’ll be in for a rare treat.

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is launching a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) aboard the ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket just after midnight.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 12:14 a.m. The launch window extends to 1:35 a.m.

“This rocket is the largest of the Delta IV family. Its triple-body rocket is formed by mounting three common booster cores together,” ULA said.

This will be 141st mission for United Launch Alliance and the 29th for the NRO. It is the 385th Delta launch since 1960 and the 12th Delta IV Heavy, according to ULA.

