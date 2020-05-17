Expand / Collapse search

ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket, bringing U.S. Space Force plane into space

The rocket was originally supposed to launch from Cape Canaveral on Saturday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - After scrubbing the launch the day before, United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched its Atlas V rocket, which was carrying a U.S. Space Force plane, on Sunday.

The original time for the launch was Saturday at 8:24 a.m., but ULA scrubbed it because of unfavorable conditions. It was then moved to the second window of 10:13 a.m. but "no-go" weather conditions caused the launch to be moved to 10:23 a.m.

The launch was rescheduled to Sunday morning and successfully completed lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 9:14 a.m. 

On this trip, the Atlas V rocket brought a military space plane for the U.S. Space Force into orbit. The plane is a X-37B, an unpiloted space plane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It's like a smaller version of the shuttles that NASA used to use. The unmanned Boeing spacecraft can conduct experiments in space without any humans aboard.

To honor those who lost their fight and who are still fighting during the pandemic, a written dedication was affixed to the Atlas V rocket. It reads, “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and frontline workers. America Strong.” 

This is the 139th mission for ULA. It is the 84th for an Atlas V rocket.

Meanwhile, SpaceX also had a planned launch for Sunday but has since moved it to Tuesday, also due to weather. They will send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Liftoff is currently scheduled for 3:10 a.m.

