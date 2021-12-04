ULA sets new launch time for early Tuesday morning rocket launch

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is hoping to complete an Atlas V rocket launch on Tuesday morning.

The space company originally planned to complete on Saturday but discovered a leak in the rocket propellant ground storage system. A Sunday launch time was set but then also scrubbed. A third liftoff time was scheduled for Monday at 4:04 a.m. EST out of Canaveral. This was pushed once again to Tuesday at the same time.

However, about ten minutes before launch on Tuesday, ULA announced that a new launch time was set for Tuesday morning: 5:03 a.m. EST.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno tweeted that the delay was caused by a hold for high-velocity upper-level winds.

"Everybody think still thoughts," he wrote.

When the launch does happen, the rocket will reportedly carry a laser communications demonstration project into space. It will ultimately allow NASA to send and receive data from a terminal placed on the International Space Station.

