ULA scrubs Atlas 4 mission for 2nd time, will try again on Tuesday morning

United Launch Alliance (ULA) scrubbed its Atlas 4 mission for the second time on Sunday.

ULA said Saturday that it discovered a leak in the rocket propellant ground storage system.

The launch was first scheduled for early Sunday morning, but it was then moved to Monday at 4:04 a.m. EST out of Cape Canaveral.

It is now scheduled to lift off on Tuesday morning at the same time.

ULA tweeted that it needs more time to make sure the leak was fixed properly and everything is in good working order.

The rocket will carry a laser communications demonstration project to ultimately allow NASA to send and receive data from a terminal placed on the International Space Station.

